Padraig Harrington poses for photographers on Tuesday after being appointed as Europe's 2020 Ryder Cup captain. | REUTERS

More Sports / Golf

Padraig Harrington named Europe captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

AP

VIRGINIA, WATER ENGLAND - Padraig Harrington has been chosen as captain of the Europe team for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The appointment of Harrington was announced by the European Tour at its headquarters at Wentworth on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Irishman has served as vice captain for the last three Ryder Cups, most recently under Thomas Bjorn last year when Europe regained the trophy outside Paris.

Bjorn was on the five-person panel that selected his replacement. It also included past Europe captains Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley, as well as European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and a member of the tour’s Players Committee.

Harrington, a three time major winner, played in six Ryder Cups and was on the winning team four times.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Saori Yoshida
Olympic wrestling legend Saori Yoshida announces retirement
Wrestling icon Saori Yoshida said Tuesday she will close the curtain on her decorated career. "I have decided to end my 33-year career as a competitive wrestler," Yoshida, a three-time Olympic c...
Image Not Available
Sapporo Olympic champion Yukio Kasaya pays tribute to Ryoyu Kobayashi
Ryoyu Kobayashi's stunning victory at the prestigious Four Hills Tournament brought a thrill not only to the 22-year-old himself, but to 75-year-old Yukio Kasaya, Japan's first Olympic ski jump ...
Kei Nishikori won his first tournament since 2016 when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday.
Kei Nishikori poised to have deep run in Melbourne after ending title drought
Joy, elation, exuberance. To be sure, those emotions were apparent in Kei Nishikori in the moments after he won his first ATP title in 2 years, 10 months and 23 days on Sunday. B...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Padraig Harrington poses for photographers on Tuesday after being appointed as Europe's 2020 Ryder Cup captain. | REUTERS

, ,