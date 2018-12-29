Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Giants, veteran reliever Ryan Cook agree to terms of $1.3 million deal

Kyodo

The Yomiuri Giants have reached an agreement to acquire former major league pitcher Ryan Cook, the team announced on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Cook, who played this year with the Seattle Mariners, agreed to terms worth an estimated $1.3 million (about ¥140 million).

The right-hander debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 and has played in 236 major league games as a relief pitcher, including for Oakland and Boston. He has a 15-13 career record with 17 saves and a 3.58 ERA.

He underwent surgery on his right throwing elbow in 2016 and made his return to the majors with the Mariners in the concluded 2018 season. He went 2-1 with a 5.29 ERA in 19 games.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi arrives in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, seeking to negotiate a contract with MLB teams. The deadline to finalize a deal is Jan. 2 in the United States.
Yusei Kikuchi prepared himself for move to majors
Yusei Kikuchi's impending move to the major leagues this winter has been planned out long in advance, according to sources close to the left-handed pitcher. From the instant the Seibu Li...
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani blasted 22 home runs and went 4-2 in 10 games as a starting pitcher in his first season in the major leagues.
Shohei Ohtani made big splash in debut season in majors
Shohei Ohtani's historic big league debut wasn't the only story coming out of the majors this year, but it often seemed like it. The ups and downs of the hard-hitting, hard-throwing American Lea...
Image Not Available
Swallows bring veteran reliever Ryota Igarashi back into fold
The Tokyo Yakult Swallows said Wednesday the Central League club will acquire former major league reliever Ryota Igarashi, who was released by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks last month. Akim...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryan Cook pitches for the Oakland Athletics in a March 2012 spring training game. | UCINTERNATIONAL / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

,