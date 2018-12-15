Oilers pounce on Flyers
Philadelphia's Shayne Gostisbehere (left) and Edmonton's Tobias Rieder battle for the puck in the second period on Friday night. | AP

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl added three assists and the resurgent Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Friday night.

Alex Chiasson and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers (18-12-3), who have won five of six and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. They improved to 9-2-2 under new coach Ken Hitchcock.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves and is 7-0-0 on home ice this season.

Sean Couturier was initially credited with Philadelphia’s goal before it was given to Jakub Voracek after the game. The Flyers (12-14-4) have lost three in a row.

Capitals 6, Hurricanes 5 (SO)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Alex Ovechkin had his second consecutive hat trick and Jakub Vrana scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lead Washington past the Hurricanes.

Ovechkin’s three goals gave him an NHL-best 28 this season and nine in his last five games. His 13-game point streak matched his career high set in 2006-07.

Penguins 5, Bruins 3

In Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel tipped in Kris Letang’s shot midway through the third period to fend off a Boston rally, and Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith made it stand up.

DeSmth finished with a career-high 48 saves as Pittsburgh ended Boston’s three-game winning streak.

In Other Games

Devils 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT)

Coyotes 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Jets 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Blues 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Senators 4, Red Wings 2

