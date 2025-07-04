The expanded soccer Club World Cup is proving to be a stage for fresh managerial starts, with three of the eight quarterfinalists led by coaches appointed just weeks before the tournament — and all three have already stamped their authority on their new teams.
Arguably none has made a bigger splash than Simone Inzaghi, who delivered one of the tournament's biggest shocks when his Al Hilal side stunned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 4-3 in a breathtaking extra-time thriller.
The 49-year-old Italian, who left Inter Milan after their Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain just five weeks ago, got sweet revenge on Monday against the Premier League giant that had beaten his Nerazzurri in the 2023 Champions League final.
