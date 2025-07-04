Tokyo and Kyoto are top cities for “noctourism,” or nighttime tourism, among more than 100 major cities worldwide, according to a recent report by U.K. travel company Travelbag .

Tokyo ranked second after New York, and ahead of Dubai and Singapore. Kyoto, meanwhile, was No. 6 in the rankings, said the report, which scored cities on safety, number of venues and foot traffic, as quantified by using social media mentions.

“Tokyo offers a neon-lit wonderland after sunset. Whether it's watching the city pulse from the top of Tokyo Tower, exploring the buzzing alleys of Shinjuku’s Golden Gai, or enjoying a nighttime food tour of local izakayas, Japan’s capital is a blend of futuristic lights and deep tradition,” it said.