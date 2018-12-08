Yuki Ota selected to serve as one of International Fencing Federation’s vice presidents

Yuki Ota was elected as a vice president of the International Fencing Federation on Friday, the Japan Fencing Federation said.

The 33-year-old Ota, who heads the JFF, has become the first Japanese to take up one of the three vice presidential posts at the Lausanne, Switzerland-based federation, known as the FIE. He will serve in his new role with the IFF until December 2020.

Ota, who earned silver medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and at the 2012 London Games, retired from competition after the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.