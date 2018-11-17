Big Game postponed due to California wildfire

The annual Big Game between Stanford and California scheduled for Saturday was postponed two weeks because of the unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area from a wildfire some 240 km to the north.

Cal announced Friday that the game would be played Dec. 1 with a 12 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

This is the just the second postponement of the Big Game between Cal (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (6-4, 4-3). It was delayed one week in 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.