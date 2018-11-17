More Sports / Football

Big Game postponed due to California wildfire

AP

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – The annual Big Game between Stanford and California scheduled for Saturday was postponed two weeks because of the unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area from a wildfire some 240 km to the north.

Cal announced Friday that the game would be played Dec. 1 with a 12 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

This is the just the second postponement of the Big Game between Cal (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (6-4, 4-3). It was delayed one week in 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

