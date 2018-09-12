Buffaloes’ Daiki Tomei tames Lions to earn first win since 2016

Right-hander Daiki Tomei pitched five scoreless innings and picked up his first win in two years in the Orix Buffaloes’ 7-0 victory over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Wednesday night.

In front of 15,491 at Hotto Motto Field Kobe, Tomei (1-2) allowed three runs and a walk, while striking out four. The 29-year-old claimed his previous win in 2016, but he only pitched in three games last season.

“I thought my fans had long forgotten about me. It’s been a while,” Tomei said. “I’m glad we won. All I was thinking about was picking up the rhythm for our team and trusting (catcher Kenya) Wakatsuki.”

Wakatsuki put Orix on the scoreboard when he drove in Yuma Mune with his fourth-inning triple off left-hander Daiki Enokida (9-4).

“We haven’t been able to score a lot of runs lately, so all I was thinking (about) was contributing to the team at the plate,” he said. “I’m glad I was able to spark our offense.”

Stefen Romero opened the following inning with his 21st home run of the season and Masataka Yoshida added with a solo homer. Yoshida drove in his second run of the day in the sixth, before Ryoichi Adachi and Mune each added a run in the three-run inning.

Mune went 3-for-4 and drove in the final run in the eighth.

Tomei retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a double to Tomoya Mori in the first inning. But the right-hander managed to take out Lions slugger Hotaka Yamakawa to close the inning.

“I want to pitch well this season and win again,” he said.

Six relievers contributed to snapping Orix’s losing streak at three.

Enokida surrendered three runs on nine hits and three walks over 4⅓ innings.

Hawks 13, Eagles 2

Marines at Fighters — ppd.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 1, Swallows 1 (12)

Tigers 8, Dragons 5

Carp 7, BayStars 2