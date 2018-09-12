Buffaloes’ Daiki Tomei tames Lions to earn first win since 2016
Orix pitcher Daiki Tomei greets fans after the Buffaloes' 7-0 win over Seibu on Wednesday in Kobe. | KYODO

/

Buffaloes’ Daiki Tomei tames Lions to earn first win since 2016

Kyodo

KOBE – Right-hander Daiki Tomei pitched five scoreless innings and picked up his first win in two years in the Orix Buffaloes’ 7-0 victory over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Wednesday night.

In front of 15,491 at Hotto Motto Field Kobe, Tomei (1-2) allowed three runs and a walk, while striking out four. The 29-year-old claimed his previous win in 2016, but he only pitched in three games last season.

“I thought my fans had long forgotten about me. It’s been a while,” Tomei said. “I’m glad we won. All I was thinking about was picking up the rhythm for our team and trusting (catcher Kenya) Wakatsuki.”

Wakatsuki put Orix on the scoreboard when he drove in Yuma Mune with his fourth-inning triple off left-hander Daiki Enokida (9-4).

“We haven’t been able to score a lot of runs lately, so all I was thinking (about) was contributing to the team at the plate,” he said. “I’m glad I was able to spark our offense.”

Stefen Romero opened the following inning with his 21st home run of the season and Masataka Yoshida added with a solo homer. Yoshida drove in his second run of the day in the sixth, before Ryoichi Adachi and Mune each added a run in the three-run inning.

Mune went 3-for-4 and drove in the final run in the eighth.

Tomei retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a double to Tomoya Mori in the first inning. But the right-hander managed to take out Lions slugger Hotaka Yamakawa to close the inning.

“I want to pitch well this season and win again,” he said.

Six relievers contributed to snapping Orix’s losing streak at three.

Enokida surrendered three runs on nine hits and three walks over 4⅓ innings.

Hawks 13, Eagles 2

Marines at Fighters — ppd.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 1, Swallows 1 (12)

Tigers 8, Dragons 5

Carp 7, BayStars 2

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani strikes out during the fourth inning against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani's eight-game hitting streak ends as Angels beat Rangers
Shohei Ohtani saw his hitting streak end at eight games after going 0-for-3 as the cleanup hitter during the Los Angeles Angels' 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Ohtani left teammate Mike...
Former Giants player Warren Cromartie instructs middle school kids during a baseball camp in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2017.
Former Yomiuri great Warren Cromartie wants to see more passion from NPB clubs
Warren Cromartie was one of the greats of his day during his time with the Yomiuri Giants from 1984-1990. He was one of the Central League's best players and a popular figure on Japan's most popula...
The Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma will be leaving the team at the end of the 2018 season.
Hisashi Iwakuma leaving Mariners to continue career in Japan
The Seattle Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma will leave the team at the end of this season in order to continue his playing career, the American League club announced Tuesday. The 37-year-old f...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Orix pitcher Daiki Tomei greets fans after the Buffaloes' 7-0 win over Seibu on Wednesday in Kobe. | KYODO

, ,