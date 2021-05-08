Tokyo confirmed 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the most since late January — a day after the government announced it would extend a state of emergency beyond its initially scheduled end on Tuesday.

The figure was the highest daily tally in the capital since it reported 1,184 cases on Jan. 22.

Meanwhile, single-day records were set in: Aichi Prefecture, which reported 575 new cases, Hokkaido, which saw 403 new infections, Okayama Prefecture, with 189, Oita Prefecture, at 93, Gunma Prefecture, with 113, Kagawa Prefecture, at 79, and Niigata Prefecture, with 50.

The total of new infections recorded in Tokyo in the week through Friday averaged 776.6, compared with 798.3 a week earlier.

Of Saturday's total in the capital, people age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 132 cases, while 286 cases were reported among those in their 20s. The number of patients in serious condition under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's criteria came to 71, up by two from Friday.

On Friday, Japan reported a single-day record 148 deaths linked to COVID-19 as the country battles a fourth wave of infections that shows no signs of stopping, according to data released by local authorities.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms also hit an all-time high, increasing by 33 from the previous day to 1,131, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said.

The nationwide tally of daily cases exceeded 6,000, the highest since mid-January, when a second state of emergency was in place.

The central government on Friday decided to extend the current third state of emergency in Tokyo and the greater Osaka area to May 31 and expand it to other areas in an effort to bring down infections and ease the strain on hospitals. Record daily infections were reported in nine prefectures, including Fukuoka and Aichi, both of which will be covered by the state of emergency from Wednesday. Osaka Prefecture saw 1,005 new infections, while Tokyo reported 907 on Friday.

Osaka also reported 50 deaths, believed to be the highest daily number ever recorded in a prefecture since the start of the pandemic.