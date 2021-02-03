Sony said Wednesday that nine-month net profit surged 87% and revised full-year forecasts upwards following the November launch of its PlayStation 5 console, as fresh coronavirus lockdowns boost the gaming sector.

The tech giant said net profit came to ¥1.1 trillion for April-December, up from ¥569.5 billion in the same period a year earlier, on sales of ¥6.8 trillion, up 4.1%.

Sony, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, further hiked its net profit outlook to ¥1.1 trillion for the fiscal year to March, from an earlier estimate of ¥800 billion.

Full-year sales now are projected at ¥8.8 trillion, compared with ¥8.5 trillion forecast in October.

Operating profit for the three months ended December was ¥359.2 billion, beating a ¥179.9 billion consensus among analysts. The company got a boost from games sales and PlayStation Plus subscribers while its image-sensor unit benefited from iPhone 12 demand and Chinese phone-makers stepping up their efforts to replace sanction-stricken Huawei Technologies Co. on the global stage.

Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 console was launched during the period, but production challenges limited its availability.

At home in Japan, the PlayStation’s second-largest market, Sony is off to a slower start with the PS5 than prior consoles. Famitsu research estimated it has sold only 300,000 units since launch in November.

The PlayStation business is Sony’s top contributor and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida has told other units of the group that they should follow the same path in building a recurring revenue model. The company registered record subscriber numbers for its PlayStation Plus service in 2020 on the strength of stay-at-home entertainment demand.

PlayStation 5 hit shelves just days after the launch of Microsoft’s new Xbox, vying for holiday season dominance along with the already wildly popular Nintendo Switch.

The gaming sector has been one of the few to thrive during the pandemic — with people forced to stay at home often turning to games for some escapism and to pass time.

Further subscriber growth for Sony’s services is limited, however, as most of the potential audience of gamers who’d consider joining may already be signed up, Nomura Securities analyst Yu Okazaki said. Signaling the importance of those digital subscribers to Sony’s bottom line, he expects the company’s operating profit from the game unit to be roughly flat for the next few years.

“Sony’s recurring business model is targeting a niche market of enthusiastic fans and thus its new member sign-up pace is likely to slow down,” Okazaki said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)