Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders have been detained in an early-morning raid in an apparent "coup,” her party said, a move that came after the country’s military disputed its landslide win in a November election.

Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders were detained by Myanmar’s army, Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy, said by phone. TV channels were down while phone and internet communications were patchy.

Ever since Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in a Nov. 8 poll, only the second general election after decades of army rule, the military and its political factions have demanded authorities investigate its allegations of mass voting fraud. Myanmar’s election commission last week had labeled the vote transparent and fair, and the U.S., United Nations and the European Union urged the military to respect the results.

Top military leaders had hinted at seizing power, even while saying they pledged to work in accordance with the law. In a statement on Sunday, Myanmar’s military — known as the Tatmadaw — denied objecting to the outcome of the election and said it "finds the process of the 2020 election unacceptable.” The constitution allows the military to take power during a state of emergency that could cause disintegration of the union or "national solidarity.”

"It’s a really cynical take on their justification to power, but I would anticipate that they will say this is in line with the military’s duty and obligation to uphold the Constitution as we wrote it,” said Hunter Marston, a Canberra-based political analyst who has written about Myanmar for several publications. "We could see pretty widespread protests in major cities and even around the country in smaller towns, especially in Yangon.”

In Tokyo, a Foreign Ministry official said Japan currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar but that the government is watching the situation.

There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government had been advising citizens to put off travel there, said the official, who asked to remain unidentified, adding that there are no plans at this point to change that advisory.

Myanmar’s military had retained wide powers under the constitution even after a shift to democracy a decade ago, which prompted the U.S. and European Union to lift sanctions on the Southeast Asian country. But initial optimism that sparked a wave of interest from foreign investors quickly dissipated due to a violent crackdown against Muslim Rohingyas that prompted accusations of "genocide” against Suu Kyi’s government.

The military’s action will present an early foreign-policy test for U.S. President Joe Biden. The U.S. has become increasingly critical of Myanmar in the past few years under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, imposing targeting visa restrictions and financial sanctions in 2017. A National Security Council spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It’s very clear the Biden administration represents a start break from the previous government on human rights,” said Graeme Smith, a fellow at the Australian National University’s Department of Pacific Affairs. "Whatever government is in power — Aung San Suu Kyi or the military — they will face more pressure on human rights than Trump, who probably wouldn’t have cared either way.”

China is Myanmar’s largest trading partner, accounting for about a third of total commerce in 2019 — about 10 times more than the U.S. The treatment of the Rohingyas has tainted the international image of Suu Kyi, who had won the Nobel Peace Prize while under house arrest during a military regime that effectively cut Myanmar off from the world.

In November’s election, Suu Kyi’s NLD won 396 seats in the national assembly, more than the 322 needed to form a government. Turnout was an estimated 70% of the nation’s 37.3 million people eligible to vote. The ruling party has also won 524 seats in elections held to state and regional parliaments, official data showed.