The health ministry said Monday that a mutated strain of COVID-19 first detected in Britain has been confirmed in three people in Japan with no history of visiting the U.K.
The three people, who live in Shizuoka Prefecture, have not had any contact with others who have a history of visiting the U.K., the ministry said, indicating a high possibility of community spread of the strain in Japan.
Experts have said the new variant could be up to 70% more contagious.
