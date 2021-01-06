The death sentence for a 30-year-old man dubbed Japan’s “Twitter killer” over the serial murders of nine people in Kanagawa Prefecture in 2017 was finalized on Tuesday, court officials said.

After being handed a death sentence on Dec. 15, Takahiro Shiraishi withdrew an appeal filed three days later by his lawyer. The deadline to file an appeal was set for Monday.

During his trial, Shiraishi said that he did not want to be a nuisance to his relatives by extending his trial. He also had said that he would not file an appeal against a ruling and would accept his punishment.

Takahiro Shiraishi | TWITTER / VIA KYODO

According to the ruling, Shiraishi came into contact with the victims, aged 15 to 26, who had voiced their desire to end their lives on Twitter between August and October 2017, in hopes to satisfy his hunger for money and to fulfill his sexual desire.

He invited the victims to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and strangled them using rope, according to the ruling from Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch.

Shiraishi also stole money from all victims and raped eight female victims. He dismembered the nine and dumped their bodies.

There have been other cases in Japan in which capital punishment was finalized after the first trial due to the suspect withdrawing an appeal.

One of them involved Satoshi Uematsu, 30, who was convicted of killing 19 people at a nursing home for mentally disabled people in Sagamihara, Kanagawa, in 2016.

Another case was that of Mamoru Takuma, who was executed in September 2004 over a 2001 stabbing spree that left eight students dead at an elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture.