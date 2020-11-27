  • Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles bound for shipment at a port in Yokohama in October. The firm's global production rose 9.0% from a year earlier in October, when it saw the highest output on record for the month. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday its global production rose 9.0% from a year earlier to 845,107 vehicles in October, the highest output for the month, thanks to robust demand in Japan and China.

Recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese auto giant’s worldwide production increased for the second straight month, following 11.7% growth in September.

Domestic output rose 12.0% to 309,582 units, supported by the popularity of its revamped Harrier sport utility vehicle. Overseas production grew 7.4% to 535,525 units.

Toyota’s global sales in October climbed 8.3% to 847,713 units, also a record for the month, backed by solid sales of its luxury Lexus models in China, the world’s largest auto market, and a rise in auto demand in the United States.

“The pace of recovery (in production) has been faster than expected,” a Toyota official said, adding that the automaker will closely watch a recent global resurgence of novel coronavirus infections.

