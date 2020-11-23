Public prosecutors have questioned on a voluntary basis a government-paid secretary to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, regarding dinner parties held by a group of supporters of Abe at a Tokyo hotel on the eve of annual cherry blossom-viewing parties hosted by the former prime minister, it was learned Monday.

The special investigation unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office conducted the interview after a civic group and others filed criminal complaints with the office. The complaints claimed that the amount of money paid by the supporters’ group to the hotel for the dinner parties exceeded the value of fees it collected from those who participated in the events. The petitioners argued that this violated the political funds control law.

The special squad questioned the secretary, who heads the supporters’ group, to investigate whether parties involved with Abe subsidized the events by funding the difference between the amount paid to the hotel and that collected from dinner party guests, sources with access to the probe said.

The supporters’ group is based in the city of Shimonoseki, in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The dinner parties were held every spring between 2013, after Abe launched his second tenure as prime minister in late 2012, and 2019. Shimonoseki is part of Abe’s constituency in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet. Abe left the post of prime minister in September this year due to ill health.

The fee for the dinner parties, which were attended by supporters of Abe and others, was set at ¥5,000 per person. In Diet debates, opposition parties have claimed that the fee was too low and that parties linked to Abe may have shouldered the difference.

Abe has rebutted the claims, saying that the fee was set by the hotel and that his office had only brokered the contracts between the hotel and dinner party guests. Abe also said the case did not constitute a violation of the political funds law, arguing, among other things, that his office received no statement related to the fees from the hotel.

This year’s cherry blossom-viewing party was canceled due to the controversy and other issues. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who succeeded Abe, has announced that the cherry blossom party will not be held next year or after.