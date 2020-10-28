Tokyo confirmed 171 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

Wednesday’s figure was based on just 971 tests.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 41, followed by those in their 30s, at 31, and those in their 40s, at 28.

The government said 30 patients are in serious condition, down three from a day earlier.

On Tuesday, Japan recorded 648 cases nationwide, including in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures. Five people in those prefectures, including Hyogo and Okayama, were newly confirmed to have died after being infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, no new infection cases were confirmed at airport quarantine stations for the first time since July 1.

Tuesday also saw Miyagi Prefecture confirm a record daily high of 45 new cases.

The total included 32 foreign students at a vocational school in Sendai, where the cumulative number of cases rose to 85. Osaka Prefecture also saw a surge in cases Tuesday, with 142.