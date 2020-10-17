The government will allow the My Number social security and taxation identification card to include the information of the holder’s driver’s license, starting as early as fiscal 2026, the country’s public safety chief said Friday.

National Public Safety Commission Chairman Hachiro Okonogi said he reached an agreement on the measure with administrative reform minister Taro Kono and digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai.

The measure is expected to allow My Number cardholders to carry out procedures to change the registered address for a driver’s license without having to visit a police station.

“Enhancing the convenience of driver’s licenses through digitization while maintaining their functions and roles is of special importance among the government’s measures,” Okonogi said.

The government will take steps to prevent police from having free access to My Number database for policing, he said.