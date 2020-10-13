Chinese Coast Guard ships that entered Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea over the weekend have remained there for a record length of time, the Japan Coast Guard said Tuesday.

The two ships entered the waters near the islands, which are claimed by China, at around 10:47 a.m. Sunday, and attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat, the coast guard said.

They have remained in the waters since then, although Japanese coast guard vessels in the area have repeatedly urged them to leave while protecting the fishing vessel.

The previous record was set in July, when Chinese vessels intruded into the waters for 39 hours and 23 minutes.

China, which has aggressively asserted its territorial claims in the East and South China seas, continues to send vessels to waters around the Japan-controlled islands, which it calls the Diaoyu.

China created a digital museum earlier this month that it says “helps viewers further understand the indisputable fact” that the uninhabited islands are part of Chinese territory. Japan has protested the move.