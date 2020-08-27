Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with the head of the U.S. Space Force on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance defense cooperation as regional rivals China and Russia build up their capabilities in outer space.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond is visiting Japan for the first time since the creation of the Space Force and his appointment in December last year, according to the Foreign Ministry.

One of the main topics of discussion during Raymond’s visit is thought to be the strengthening of cooperation between the Space Force and the Air Self-Defense Force’s Space Operations Squadron.

Created in May with just 20 members, the Space Operations Squadron is tasked with monitoring threats to Japanese satellites such as space debris and meteorites. It is expected to grow in size and become fully operational in 2023.

The Space Force, meanwhile, is a full-fledged branch of the U.S. military with 16,000 airmen and civilian personnel. It was launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to counter the ambitions of Russia and China, which have been accused of developing anti-satellite weapons, as well as ballistic missile threats from North Korea.

Raymond also met with science and technology minister Naokazu Takemoto and senior vice foreign minister Keisuke Suzuki on Thursday, a day after participating in a comprehensive Japan-U.S. dialogue on space.