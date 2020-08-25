Former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife, Anri Kawai, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in the first hearing of a trial at the Tokyo District Court to charges of vote buying during the latter’s campaign to be elected to the Upper House last summer.

Katsuyuki Kawai, a House of Representative member known for having close ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been indicted on suspicion of violating the election law by handing out cash to politicians and supporters in Hiroshima Prefecture to reward them for votes secured in the campaign to get his wife elected in July 2019.

The two were arrested by Tokyo prosecutors in June and indicted the following month, dealing a blow to the Abe administration, which has recently seen its popularity wane over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the indictment, the 57-year-old former minister doled out about ¥29 million among 100 people, including local politicians in Hiroshima, between March and August last year with the intention of securing votes.

Anri Kawai, 46, is accused of conspiring with him on ¥1.7 million worth of cash handouts to five individuals between March and June.

While the Public Offices Election Law urges courts to swiftly deliver rulings on election-related allegations, typically within 100 days from the indictment, the trial is expected to take longer due to the large number of witnesses that are set to be called.

The Kawais, who have both already resigned from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the scandal, will lose their seats in the Diet if they are found guilty and their rulings are finalized.

In the election, Anri Kawai, a former prefectural assembly member, won one of the two seats in the Hiroshima constituency where a fellow LDP candidate, then-incumbent and veteran politician Kensei Mizote, also ran. Mizote was unseated.