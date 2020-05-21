Dollar firms around ¥107.80 in Tokyo on buying from importers

The dollar strengthened to levels around ¥107.70 in Tokyo trading Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.77-77, up from ¥107.65-65 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0966-0966 , up from $1.0942-0942, and at ¥118.19-20, up from ¥117.79-80.

Following a dip below ¥107.40 in overnight trading, the dollar climbed above ¥107.70 in mid-morning trading thanks chiefly to buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes.

After moving narrowly on a weaker note, the greenback attracted renewed buying against the yen in the late afternoon.

“Although the dollar-yen pair has been moving little, investors’ risk appetite has shown signs of increase amid global business-reopening moves,” said an official at a foreign-exchange margin trade service firm.