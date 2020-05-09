Keidanren to suggest four-day workweek to reduce virus infection risk

Japan’s largest business lobby plans to suggest that member companies introduce a four-day workweek as part of effort to reduce risks of novel coronavirus infection.

A shift from the current five-day workweek system to the four-day system is an option, the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Friday in its draft guidelines on how to protect workers from the virus.

To ease the congestion on public transportation during commuting hours, the proposed guidelines also recommend companies promote remote working, staggered commuting and rotating work schedules.

In terms of measures to keep workplaces free of the virus, firms will be asked to have employees check their body temperatures before going to work. Those with fevers will be asked to stay home for at least 48 hours, even if their condition improves.

Furthermore, the draft guidelines call for making antivirus measures equally available for all workers, given that some companies allow only regular employees to work from home.

In line with the government’s basic coronavirus response policy and reflecting opinions from a government expert panel, the Keidanren guidelines will be announced Thursday. They will be effective until the virus spread is over and worker safety is ensured.