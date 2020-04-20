Prisoners in Japan put to work making masks as shortage continues

To aid society in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese prisoners have been set to work turning out cloth masks and protective gear to help overcome shortages instead of the leatherware and carpentry goods they usually make.

A total of around 100 inmates at prisons in Aomori in northeast Japan and Kyoto, Osaka, Kakogawa, Yamaguchi, Iwakuni and Takamatsu in western Japan are aiming to produce 66,000 masks per month to meet orders received from the private sector in March.

Protective gear, meanwhile, which is in short supply on the medical front line, is being produced at prisons in Kyoto and Osaka, with around 4,600 sets to be dispatched monthly.

Prisoners in Tsukigata in northern Hokkaido as well as Yokohama are also preparing to join in the production.

At the Mine Rehabilitation Program Center in Yamaguchi Prefecture, housing first-time offenders, eight inmates have made around 1,800 cloth masks in total following a request from the city of Mine in late March.

They were delivered to children in the city last week when the first-term opening ceremonies were held at elementary and junior high schools. Parents expressed gratitude for receiving them at a time when the country is experiencing mask shortages.

The center, the first penal institution in Japan run through public-private cooperation, is planning to produce 4,300 more cloth masks and offer them to the elderly by the end of April.

As prisoner activities at these facilities include sewing, companies that had previously outsourced apron production to the prisons placed orders for masks in anticipation of shortages of the protective items.

From March, these facilities have been making white gauze and colorful cloth masks.

Taking notice of such an initiative, the industry ministry placed an order with these prisons for sewing protective medical gowns called isolation gowns earlier this month.

Due to textile shortages, however, prisons to be engaged in the production of the special gowns, the number of such gowns to be made at each facility and other details have not been decided.

“The production of protective items would raise awareness about social contributions among inmates and have effects on keeping them from re-offending,” a senior Justice Ministry official said.