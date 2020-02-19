Tokyo stocks rebound on buybacks after successive sell-offs

Tokyo stocks rebounded Wednesday by attracting buybacks following the recent downward spiral.

The 225-issue Nikkei average of the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 206.90 points, or 0.89 percent, to end at 23,400.70, snapping its four-session losing streak.

The Topix index of all TSE first section issues closed 6.15 points, or 0.37 percent, higher at 1,671.86 to mark the first rise in eight market days.

The market got off to a strong start despite a fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, as investors moved to buy back shares in view of the Nikkei average giving up more than 650 points in the latest slump, brokers said.

After the initial spurt, selling took the upper hand. But stocks gathered steam again, on the back of the yen’s weakening against the dollar and rebounds in Chinese shares.

The market turned top-heavy toward the closing, as unabated concerns over the adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic prevented investors from buying further, brokers said.

“A sense of relief spread among participants thanks to mainland China stocks’ upturn, a rise in Dow Jones futures in off-hours trading and the yen’s drop,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

The market is believed to have factored in the impact of Apple Inc.’s revenue warning Monday due to iPhone output and shipment disruptions in China in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, a brokerage firm official said.

Otani said he still sees the possibility of the coronavirus outbreak dealing another blow to Tokyo stocks by causing falls in corporate earnings. But he also noted that the market is expected to gradually regain calmness unless virus infections increase much faster.

On the TSE’s first section, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,245 to 801 while 114 issues were unchanged. Volume decreased to 1.133 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.153 billion shares.

Technology and entertainment giant Sony Corp. and chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron attracted repurchases along with many other electronic names.

Cybermall operator Rakuten Inc. extended its winning streak to a fourth session.

Among other winners were air conditioner maker Daikin Industries and optical equipment-maker Olympus Corp.

On the other hand, machinery-makers such as Okuma Corp. met with selling on dismal demand data for December.

Convenience store chain Ministop Co. fell due to its profit warning for the year ending next month.

Also on the negative side were advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc. and automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 170 points to end at 23,370.