Dollar tops ¥110 in Tokyo trading

The dollar went above ¥110 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, aided by a stock market rebound.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.11-11, up from ¥109.70-70 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0802-0803, down from $1.0832-0833, and at ¥118.93-94, up from ¥118.84-84.

The dollar exceeded ¥110 in the late morning on buying spurred by the Nikkei stock average’s rally following rises in Chinese stocks, traders said.

The greenback rose up to around ¥110.10 in the afternoon. But market players denied “risk-on” dollar purchases.

“Investors may have found it difficult to buy the yen against the dollar because Japan is located much closer to the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak than the United States,” said an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm.