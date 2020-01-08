Mother unveils name of 19-year-old victim in 2016 Sagamihara care home murders

The mother of a woman killed in the 2016 attack on a care home in eastern Japan for people with intellectual disabilities disclosed the name of her then-19-year-old daughter before the trial of the accused in the case began Wednesday.

In the trial, victims are described using tentative names such as “Ko” and “Otsu,” the Japanese equivalents to “A” and “B,” out of consideration for the victims and their family members.

The mother expressed discomfort with the proceedings. “My daughter is neither Ko nor Otsu, but her name is Miho,” she said. “Miho lived her life with all her energy. I want to leave that mark,” the mother said.

According to a note released by the mother, Miho, diagnosed with autism, lived at the Tsukui Yamayuri En care home in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Miho liked trains, animation and was good at winning the hearts of others to make friends, according to the note. “I had thought my daughter would live with staff members watching over her,” the mother said.

RELATED STORIES Suspect in grisly 2016 Sagamihara care home murders pleads not guilty as trial opens

In the first hearing of his trial at the Yokohama District Court, the 29-year-old accused, Satoshi Uematsu, admitted to the attack, which killed 19 people and injured 26 others. But his defense team argued he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

The mother expressed hope that the trial will not only give a sentence but lead to discussions on ways to avoid a repeat of a similar incident.

“I believe that a society in which people with disabilities can live in peace is one that healthy people are also happy to live in,” the mother said.

A recent survey by Kyodo News found differing views among family members of the victims and of residents over maintaining anonymity in the trial.

Two of four bereaved family members among the 25 respondents said they wished to stay anonymous, while the other two did not give responses to that question.

One of the respondents said revealing names “is frightening, as we may face discrimination.”

Of the remaining 21 respondents, who included family members of the injured as well as residents not involved in the attack, nine supported anonymity and eight opposed it.