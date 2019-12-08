Participants attending a public-private forum on energy saving, an event held annually by Japan and China, exchange memorandums of cooperation in Tokyo on Sunday. | KYODO

National

Over 800 Japanese, Chinese take part in public-private meet focusing on saving energy, environment

JIJI, Kyodo

Japan and China held a public-private forum meeting on energy saving and the environment, confirming cooperation in many projects.

The Tokyo meeting brought together 800 officials of Japanese and Chinese government bodies, companies including Panasonic Corp. and other organizations.

Participants discussed technological and other problems that must be resolved to expand the use of electric vehicles, hydrogen utilization as an energy source and the promotion of recycling.

Local governments and private entities of the two countries concluded 26 memorandums of cooperation.

“Expectations are high that Japan and China will tackle global issues,” Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi warned that 90 percent of all beaches around the world will be lost if global warming is left unattended.

China will take tax and fiscal measures to boost the development of green industries, Chinese National Development and Reform Commission deputy head Zhang Yong said, stressing eagerness to advance his country’s Belt and Road initiative.

Among the participating organizations, Marubeni Corp. and a Chinese chemical maker agreed to start experiments on hydrogen utilization.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank will set up frameworks of information exchanges with their respective Chinese partners.

The forum started in 2006. It has been held every year since then except in 2013 after the Japanese government purchased three of the five main islands in the uninhabited Senkakus from their private owner in September 2012.

Tokyo and Beijing increasingly regard stronger cooperation in energy saving as a key issue ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan next spring.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Body of Japanese doctor gunned down in Afghanistan arrives in Japan
The body of Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura, a devoted aid worker who was gunned down in Afghanistan last week, was brought back to Japan on Sunday by members of his family. They arriv...
Image Not Available
Clinical study on genetic screenings of fertilized eggs to involve several thousand women
Japan will drastically expand its clinical study on genetic screenings of fertilized eggs to newly cover several thousand women, the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology has said. ...
Image Not Available
New central Tokyo apartment building for lawmakers comes with low rental prices
House of Councilors lawmakers will be offered far lower rents than market prices for an apartment building under construction in a prime location in Tokyo, it has been learned. The eigh...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Participants attending a public-private forum on energy saving, an event held annually by Japan and China, exchange memorandums of cooperation in Tokyo on Sunday. | KYODO

, , , ,