Uber CEO wants to partner with more Japanese taxi firms

Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc., expressed interest on Wednesday in expanding partnerships with Japanese taxi companies.

Uber’s ride-hailing service is available in many countries, but unlicensed taxi services are banned in Japan.

Khosrowshahi said at an event held in New York that the company is currently partnering with local taxi companies in 10 locations across Japan.

“We are, step by step, going out there, building relationships with these taxi companies, bringing the taxis online,” he said.

The CEO also expressed his intent to increase the number of partnerships in the future.