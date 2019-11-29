A marionette clock featuring Doraemon is revealed at a ceremony for the popular cartoon character's 50th anniversary since it was serialized in a magazine, in Tokyo's Odaiba waterfront area on Friday. | KYODO

National

Doraemon clock debuts in Odaiba to mark manga's 50th anniverary

Kyodo

A marionette clock based on Doraemon, the robotic cat from one of Japan’s most popular manga, was unveiled Friday in Tokyo’s Odaiba waterfront district to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the character, which has since been turned into anime, movies and video games.

The face of the cat, which travels back from the 22nd century to help an elementary school boy named Nobita, is depicted in the center of a clock that’s in a box sitting on top of a 3.8-meter tall, 4-meter wide base made up of other boxes.

One of Doraemon’s secret tools, a “mood-lifting orchestra,” appears from behind a curtain in the large main box at certain times to perform the theme to the Doraemon TV program.

Fujiko F. Fujio (1933-1996) started running Doraemon comic book stories in December 1969 in a kids magazines published by Shogakukan Inc.

“Fifty years on, Doraemon is still alive and kicking. I’m grateful” for the fans, said Zensho Ito, president of Fujiko Pro Co., as the clock began moving at around 10 a.m. in front of DiverCity Tokyo Plaza.

The first official Doraemon store will open at the shopping complex on Sunday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokyo is considering creating funds that will focus providing support to private hospitals in reducing the number of beds to stem a rise in medical costs.
New state funds proposed to help hospitals dump excess beds amid soaring medical costs
The finance and health ministries are thinking of setting up funds in each prefecture to support private hospitals trying to rid themselves of excess beds that are driving up medical costs, it h...
Former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone speaks during an interview at his office in Tokyo in November 2005.
Former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, a political titan who spanned eras, dies at 101
Yasuhiro Nakasone, the 101-year-old former prime minister who strengthened Japan's military alliance with the United States and privatized the Japanese National Railways (JNR) in the 1980s, died Fr...
Image Not Available
Diet deliberations slow as opposition hounds government over cherry blossom-viewing scandal
Deliberations in the Diet slowed to a crawl on Friday as opposition parties effectively boycotted debates to protest the way Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has handled a scandal over a state-funded cher...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A marionette clock featuring Doraemon is revealed at a ceremony for the popular cartoon character's 50th anniversary since it was serialized in a magazine, in Tokyo's Odaiba waterfront area on Friday. | KYODO

, ,