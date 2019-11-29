Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar lingers around ¥109.50 level in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was little changed around ¥109.50 in Tokyo trading Friday amid a lack of fresh incentives during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.50-50, compared with ¥109.41-41 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1011-1011, unchanged, and at ¥120.57-57, against ¥120.47-48.

There were some real demand-backed transactions in the morning, but a wait-and-see mood grew in the afternoon in the absence of market-moving news, dealers said.

“While real demand-backed players place orders for month-end purposes, there weren’t any speculators who set the undertone,” an official at a Japanese bank said.

A foreign-exchange broker said, “U.S. trading is expected to be subdued on Friday as the number of market participants is likely to be limited.”

On U.S.-China trade talks, an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm said market participants are “waiting for headline news.”

The official, however, added that as the market is already getting used to news on developments in the trade talks, “its reaction is becoming limited.”

The dollar is expected to remain “firm” against the yen for the time being, the official said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Work-style reforms at Aisen Seiki Co. include a casual dress code and using tablets to cut down on printed documents.
Toyota group member Aisin Seiki cuts low-priority meetings, reducing work hours as a result
Aisin Seiki Co., a Toyota group auto parts maker based in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, has set about conducting work-style reform, including abolishing dress codes and low-priority meetings to give...
Packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore in 2017. Amazon, Walmart and others are promising to deliver more of their goods in a day and this holiday season will be the first real test of whether they can make that happen.
Holiday stress: Amazon, others under gun to promise one-day delivery
This year, holiday stress may take on a whole new meaning for online retailers. Amazon, Walmart and others have promised to deliver more of their orders within 24 hours of customers click...
Image Not Available
Nikkei gives up 115 points amid lack of incentives, drops in Asian markets
Tokyo stocks fell Friday as fresh trading incentives eluded the market. The Nikkei average of 225 selected Tokyo Stock Exchange issues dropped 115.23 points, or 0.49 percent, to end at 23,293.91...

, , ,