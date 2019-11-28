Subaru recalling over 81,000 cars in Japan

Subaru Corp. on Thursday informed the transport ministry that it is recalling 81,343 cars in Japan due to faulty rear suspension springs and engine valves.

The automaker offers free repairs for Forester and XV models manufactured between March 2013 and October 2018.

Outside Japan, about 760,000 units will be subject to the recall.

Due to a design glitch, rear suspension springs of the Forester may corrode and break, according to the transport ministry.

Meanwhile, engine valves of the Forester and XV lack durability, possibly causing their engines to stall.

So far, 375 cases of issues related to the defects have been confirmed.