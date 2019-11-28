The head office of Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. is seen in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture. Panasonic Corp. will sell the subsidiary to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp., a source has said, as part of the firm's efforts to boost cost-cutting measures. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Panasonic to sell loss-making chip business to Taiwanese firm: source

Kyodo

OSAKA – Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan’s Nuvoton Technology Corp. as it steps up efforts to pull out of loss-making operations and focus more on growth areas, a source said Thursday.

The electronics manufacturer will sell its shares in Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., based in Kyoto Prefecture, and TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Co., a Toyama Prefecture-based joint venture it set up with Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor Ltd., the source said.

The sale comes after Japanese chip manufacturers — once global leaders — have struggled in recent years in the face of fierce competition from South Korean and Taiwanese rivals.

The decision also reflects Panasonic’s efforts to boost cost-cutting measures, to make up for sluggish sales in China amid the country’s prolonged trade war with the United States.

The company said last week it would cut back in another unprofitable business area, withdrawing from all production of LCD panels by 2021.

Under its three-year business plan starting April this year, Panasonic aims to reduce costs by ¥100 billion ($913 million), saving ¥30 billion by slashing personnel costs and ¥40 billion by exiting money-losing businesses.

The company entered the semiconductor market through a joint venture with Dutch electronics maker Koninklijke Philips N.V. in 1952. It boosted sales of chips for use in TVs in the 1990s to 2000s, but has since lost ground to its Asian rivals.

Panasonic CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga said earlier this month that the company would “eradicate” all continuously loss-making businesses by the fiscal year ending March 2022, and focus on sectors such as batteries and other equipment for cars.

In July, the firm said it would close a television production site in Mexico amid low profitability.

Panasonic expects to report a decline in sales and group net profit for the first time in three years in the current fiscal year through next March.

It projects its group net profit will fall 29.6 percent from a year earlier, to ¥200 billion for the current business year ending March, and has forecast sales to slip 3.8 percent, to ¥7.7 trillion.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall in directionless trading
Tokyo stocks fell for the first time in five market days in directionless trading Thursday, as investors retreated to the sidelines after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting p...
Japanese products are being removed from shelves at a supermarket in Seoul in July.
Japanese beer boycott sees shipments to South Korea plunge to zero
Exports of Japanese beer to South Korea, its biggest overseas market last year, fell to virtually zero in October as Korean consumers shunned products from their Asian neighbor amid a dispute over ...
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries President Seiji Izumisawa speaks during an interview Wednesday in Tokyo.
Mitsubishi Heavy reviewing SpaceJet test flight plan
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is reviewing a test flight plan for the SpaceJet small passenger jet currently in development, the firm's president said Wednesday. The review, partly to ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The head office of Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. is seen in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture. Panasonic Corp. will sell the subsidiary to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp., a source has said, as part of the firm's efforts to boost cost-cutting measures. | KYODO

, ,