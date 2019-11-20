Police officers stand guard in front of a street scattered with umbrellas outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday. | REUTERS

National

Japanese student released after arrest amid Hong Kong protests

Kyodo

HONG KONG – A Japanese student was released late Tuesday in Hong Kong after local police arrested him on suspicion of participating in rioting during pro-democracy protests near a university campus, Japan’s Consulate-General in the territory said.

Hikaru Ida, a 21-year-old student at the Tokyo University of Agriculture, is not injured and has no health problems, according to the consulate.

He was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking part in a riot near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in the Kowloon area, where clashes between protesters and police have been taking place, the consulate said.

The Japanese government had been working to secure his release, saying he was a tourist.

The police continued on Wednesday to surround the campus, where the protesters remain holed up.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A photo provided by a participant of a dinner party held at Hotel New Otani a day before the cherry blossom-viewing event in April shows a crowd of attendees.
Documents point to discrepancy in Abe's claim about dinner party expenses
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his local office arranged a dinner party for supporters at a Tokyo hotel where they did not stay in 2015, according to documents obtained by Kyodo News that could cast...
A minke whale is offloaded from a whaling vessel at Kushiro port in Hokkaido on Sept. 2.
Japan considers bill to continue public aid for commercial whaling
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday approved a plan to introduce a bill to provide continued public aid for commercial whaling, which the country resumed July 1 after a 31-year hiatus. ...
The design for the new Harajuku Station to be built after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
Iconic Harajuku Station, located in Tokyo's hub of pop culture, to be rebuilt after Olympics
The nearly 100-year-old Harajuku Station located in Tokyo's pop-culture hub will be dismantled and rebuilt after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as its fire-resistance capability does not m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers stand guard in front of a street scattered with umbrellas outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,