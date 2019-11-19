Police officers pin down a protester near Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Monday evening. | KYODO

Second Japanese national arrested over Hong Kong protests

JIJI, Kyodo

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police have arrested a Japanese student in his 20s in connection with protests in the region, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The man was arrested Sunday near Hong Kong Polytechnic University and was still in custody as of early Tuesday, the sources said. The basis of his arrest is unclear, they added. The man is a student at Tokyo University of Agriculture, according to Japanese government sources.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Hong Kong has provided assistance to the man, they said.

He was the second Japanese national to be arrested in connection with the protests. The first arrest came on Aug. 31.

