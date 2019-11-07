Ex-entertainer Masashi Tashiro arrested yet again for drug possession

Former entertainer Masashi Tashiro was arrested Wednesday for alleged possession of illegal stimulants in Tokyo and Miyagi Prefecture earlier this year, police have said.

Tashiro is suspected of having the drugs at the lodging facility where he was staying in Shiogama, Miyagi, on Aug. 23 and in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward on Nov. 6. The 63-year-old has been convicted several times for violating the stimulants control law.

According to the police in Shiogama, his suspected possession came to light after the operator of the lodging facility informed them that “a customer forgot weird stuff” on Aug. 24.

When the police apprehended Tashiro on Wednesday for the case in Tokyo, where his home is located, he was also found to have drugs and arrested at the scene, they said.

Tashiro debuted in the entertainment industry in the 1980s as a member of doo-wop band The Chanels and was also popular as a comedian.