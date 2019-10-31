National

U.S. pays tribute to former U.N. refugee chief and 'inspiration' Sadako Ogata

Kyodo

WASHINGTON – The U.S. State Department on Wednesday mourned the loss of Sadako Ogata, a former United Nations high commissioner for refugees, saying that her legacy as an advocate for displaced persons is an “inspiration” to humanitarian workers worldwide.

Calling Ogata a “trailblazer,” as she was the first woman to be appointed to the U.N. post, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, “She instituted new global standards and capacities for UNHCR emergency response and humanitarian assistance.”

“Working closely with the United States, Mrs. Ogata led UNHCR to emphasize the protection of refugee women and children in its programs,” the spokeswoman said.

Ogata, who led the UNHCR for about 10 years from 1991, died in Tokyo on Oct. 22 at the age of 92. She is credited with leading efforts to help refugees and internally displaced people around the world, including Kurdish refugees from Iraq after the Gulf War.

She also tackled the refugee crises in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda in the 1990s, making numerous visits to conflict zones during her tenure through 2000.

“Her leadership at the end of the Cold War enabled millions of refugees to repatriate to their homes,” Ortagus said, adding that Ogata’s “legacy as an advocate for displaced persons and the alleviation of suffering is an inspiration to humanitarian workers around the world.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda speaks at a House of Representatives education committee meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Some in LDP want to delay plan for private-sector English tests in university entry exams
Some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are calling on the government to postpone a plan to allow the use of private-sector English proficiency tests as part of standardized university ...
The Air Self-Defense Force's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile interceptor is shown to the press during a drill in Tokyo on Oct. 9.
Japan may deploy upgraded PAC-3 missile interceptors in Tokyo area ahead of Olympics
Japan is considering deploying an upgraded version of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile interceptors in the Tokyo metropolitan area before the Olympics next summer, Defense Ministry sources sai...
Security camera footage at a Kumamoto nightclub shows a male staff member being tackled by an Uruguay rugby player on Oct. 16.
Kumamoto nightclub files criminal complaint against Uruguay rugby players
A Kumamoto city nightclub filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against players on the Uruguay Rugby World Cup team, alleging they damaged property at the establishment, the nightclub's lawyer sa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sadako Ogata speaks during an interview in Tokyo in December 2015. | KYODO

, , ,