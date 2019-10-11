Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Possibility of U.S.-China trade deal sees dollar rise to around ¥108 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar strengthened to around ¥108 in Tokyo trading Friday, as investors’ appetite for risk assets was stimulated by growing hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.91-91, up from ¥107.40-40 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1011-1011, down from $1.1016-1016, and at ¥118.83-83, up from ¥118.32-33.

Underpinned by buying cheering U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter announcement Thursday that he will meet with Liu He, China’s vice premier and top trade negotiator, in Washington on Friday, the dollar moved on a firm note around ¥107.90 in the early morning.

The greenback gained further ground in midmorning thanks to the Nikkei stock average’s advance and demand from Japanese importers. But it met with selling after topping ¥108.

“The rises in stock prices and the dollar against the yen reflected revived risk appetite among investors,” a domestic bank official said.

But an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm pointed out that players found it difficult to tilt positions either way before seeing the outcome of the ongoing two-day U.S.-China trade negotiations in Washington from Thursday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at the White House on Thursday. According to the president, the first day of high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China went very well.
First day of U.S.-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal
Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up their first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday, as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a 15-mon...
An employee refuels a Toyota Motor Corp. first-generation Mirai fuel cell vehicle during a demonstration at a hydrogen station in Kawasaki in March 2018.
For Toyota, hydrogen still the route forward
As others automakers plan battery-powered SUVs and trucks, Toyota Motor Corp.'s vision for the future of driving remains a hydrogen-sipping sedan. The Japanese behemoth will begin sales l...
Nepalese traders waiting for containers to arrive from Gyirong, Tibet, line up with identity papers at the Rasuwagadhi crossing on July 24.
To decrease its dependence on India, Nepal eagerly awaits China rail plan
At the international border point of Rasuwagadhi (Rasuwa Fort), where Nepal fought two wars in the late 18th century with Tibetan forces and Chinese reinforcements, people now impatiently await ...

,