South Korea's President Moon Jae-in won't attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony: sources

Kyodo

South Korea has told Japan that it may send Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to attend Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony on Oct. 22, rather than President Moon Jae-in, according to diplomatic sources well-versed in bilateral affairs.

“The possibility of President Moon Jae-in attending has vanished,” one of the sources in Japan said Monday.

Ties between Japan and South Korea have sunk to their lowest level in decades over South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean plaintiffs over wartime labor, and subsequent moves to have corporate assets seized.

The last time Moon and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks was in September last year when they met on the sidelines of a regional economic forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

The Japanese side has ruled out a fresh summit in the absence of progress on the compensation issue, saying the South Korean side first needs to make efforts to resolve it.

It has made clear to Seoul that even if Moon were to attend the enthronement ceremony, a meeting with Abe would be unlikely.

According to the sources, meetings may be arranged between Lee and two former prime ministers — Yoshiro Mori, who once led a Japan-South Korea parliamentary league, and Yasuo Fukuda — both of whom belong to the same faction in the Liberal Democratic Party as Abe.

A precedent for Lee’s possible visit was set when South Korea dispatched Prime Minister Kang Young-hoon to Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s enthronement ceremony in November 1990.

A map on the Meteorological Agency website shows that the extremely large typhoon Hagibis, this year's 19th, could blast Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu during the upcoming three-day weekend.
The extremely large typhoon Hagibis is gaining force over the Pacific south of Japan and is forecast to approach Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu during the upcoming three-day weekend, the Meteorological...
A Fisheries Agency patrol vessel is seen at the site where it collided with a North Korean fishing boat on Monday off the coast of the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture.
A North Korean fishing vessel collided with a Fisheries Agency patrol boat Monday morning inside Japan's exclusive economic zone off the coast of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. About...
A special convertible car that will be used during Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's parade following the enthronement ceremony on Oct. 22 is displayed during a press preview at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.
The Imperial Household Agency on Monday unveiled a specially built car that Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will ride in during a parade this month to mark his enthronement. The government c...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is unlikely to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony later this month.

