Ex-CIA chief John Brennan questions U.S. stability under Trump and the 'putty' GOP ranks he controls

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Former CIA director John Brennan raised questions Sunday about the stability of the United States under President Donald Trump, accusing him of corrupting the country’s laws and institutions.

Brennan, who served under former President Barack Obama and has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics, warned in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the democratic principles on which this country are founded are eroding right now.”

Asked how the CIA might assess the stability of the United States, Brennan said, “We would look at it as a very corrupt government that is under the sway, right now, of this powerful individual who has been able to just corrupt the institutions and the laws of that country.”

“I think it’s no longer, you know, a democracy if an autocrat is — has it in his hands,” he said.

Criticizing Republican lawmakers as “putty” to Trump, Brennan said, “Given the polarization of the country, as well, there’s just tremendous political instability here, and which is consuming the government now.”

“So yes, I think there’s a real question about the stability,” he said.

Brennan’s comments come amid an intensifying impeachment investigation of Trump for alleged abuse of power that has sharply divided the Congress.

Trump stripped Brennan of his security clearance last year after he emerged as a vocal critic of the president for questioning the U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia mounted a covert effort to sway the 2016 election in the Republican’s favor.

