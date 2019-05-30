Business / Corporate

Mitsubishi Regional Jet to be renamed Space Jet as firm looks to shed poor image of long-delayed plane

JIJI

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. will change the name of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet to Space Jet, it was learned Wednesday.

By renaming the first Japanese-developed small passenger jet, the unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. hopes to shed the poor image of the MRJ created by its prolonged development period and repeated delays to the first delivery of the aircraft, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sources also said Mitsubishi Aircraft will launch development of a 70-seat version of the 90-seat MRJ to meet strong demand for 70-seat models in North America, the world’s biggest market for small passenger jets.

Mitsubishi Aircraft initially planned to deliver the first MRJ in 2013 but has so far delayed its delivery five times.

The company says development of the MRJ is in a final phase and that deliveries could start in the middle of 2020. But due to the uncertainty over when the development will actually be finished, it has been struggling to attract new orders.

