The week ahead for May 27 to June 2

U.S. President Donald Trump to become first foreign leader to meet new Emperor Naruhito since enthronement on May 1. Trump is then to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss security and trade issues before attending banquet at Imperial Palace.
Tuesday
Trump to visit Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Kaga at Yokosuka base with Abe. Trump to also address troops during visit to U.S. Yokosuka Naval Base before wrapping up his four-day state visit.
Sendai District Court to hand down ruling in case of two women seeking compensation from government over their forced sterilization under now-defunct eugenics protection law, which was effective from 1948 to 1996. It is said to have led to forced sterilization of some 16,500 people.
Wednesday
New management body of Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to hold second round of meetings.
Thursday
Japan, Russia to hold meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo. They are slated to discuss cooperation in regional security and recent developments surrounding North Korea, while Japan is expected to voice its concerns on Russia’s military buildup on a group of disputed islands lying off Hokkaido.
Friday
Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for April.
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for April.
Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry to release preliminary industrial production index for April.
Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for May.
Kanazawa Hyakumangoku Festival, known for big parade with traditional dancing and music on streets of Kanazawa, to run for three days.
Saturday
Major companies to begin recruitment interviews with senior university students. A severe labor shortage means companies are eager to hire, with 97.6 percent of new graduates this year seeking work successfully finding jobs — second-highest on record.
Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo for 2020 Olympics and Paralympics to become operational.
Revised criminal procedure law requiring interrogations to be recorded in cases involving prosecutors’ special investigations or lay judge system to take effect. This law was revised amid concerns over a lack of transparency that could lead to forced confessions or evidence tampering.
Sunday
Emperor Naruhito to attend National Arbor Festival in Aichi Prefecture — his first official duty outside Tokyo since ascending the throne.
Gubernatorial election in Aomori Prefecture to take place.