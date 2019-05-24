Mazda Motor Corp. on Friday launched its fully remodeled Mazda 3 compact sedans and hatchbacks in Japan. | KYODO

Revamped Mazda 3 series released on domestic market

Mazda Motor Corp. launched fully remodeled Mazda 3 compact sedans and hatchbacks in Japan on Friday, claiming they are the first of the Japanese automakers’ next-generation products with substantially improved fuel efficiency and basic driving performance.

In the Japanese market, the Mazda 3 had been sold as the Axela. But the company decided to sell the series under the globally recognized name.

“We want to greatly improve the brand image” of the flagship compact cars in the domestic market, Mazda President Akira Marumoto told reporters after a launch event in Tokyo.

The Mazda 3 allows the driver to maintain a more natural and less stressful posture while driving and to drive for long distances without feeling exhausted thanks to a newly developed technology that “organically” links the driver’s seat, the chassis and wheels, the maker said.

Mazda put on sale 1,500 cc gasoline and 1,800 cc diesel models first and will release 2,000 cc gasoline versions with a new engine in October.

The cars with the next-generation Skyactive-X engine consume around 30 percent less fuel than preceding 2,000 cc models, the automaker also said.

Sticker prices for the new Mazda 3s range from ¥2,181,000 to ¥3,621,400.

