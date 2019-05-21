Tourists walk on a street leading to Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto in November 2013. The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high in April. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Cherry blossom-seekers spur Japan tourism in April to record high

Kyodo

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in April rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier to 2,926,700, marking a record high for any month, government data showed Tuesday.

The increase was partly due to European, American and Australian tourists who took advantage of the Easter vacation, which started in April this year, as well as the result of effective promotion of the country’s cherry blossoms by the tourism industry, explained the Japan Tourism Agency.

But growth in the number of Asian visitors was dented by concerns over the surging cost of airplane tickets and over congestion in tourist spots by domestic travelers caused by the 10-day Golden Week vacation beginning in late April.

Golden Week was extended this year because of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne.

The total number of foreign travelers in the January to April period reached 10,980,500, up 4.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

By country and region, the highest number of tourists came from China at 2,895,400, up 10.2 percent, on the back of the easing of visa restrictions in January.

The number of visitors from South Korea declined by 4.4 percent to 2,647,400, as did those from Taiwan by 1.0 percent to 1,593,200.

There was substantial growth in the number of visitors from Vietnam and Thailand, with rises of 30.3 percent and 19.4 percent, respectively.

The government has set a target of attracting 40 million foreign visitors in a year by 2020, when Japan hosts the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In order to achieve this goal the Japan Tourism Agency will “seriously analyze each market,” Hiroshi Tabata, commissioner of the agency, said at a news conference.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Sumire Nakamura, 10, Japan's youngest professional go player, faces 27-year-old Wang Chenxing during her first international match Tuesday in Beijing.
10-year-old Japanese go professional debuts on international stage
Japan's youngest professional go player, 10-year-old Sumire Nakamura, debuted in an international match in Beijing on Tuesday in a game that was closely watched in China. Nakamura, who o...
Image Not Available
Death sentence confirmed after killer of two Osaka junior high school students drops appeal
A death sentence given to a man for murdering two junior high school students in Osaka has been confirmed after he dropped an appeal, it was learned Tuesday. According to the Osaka High ...
New South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo enters the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Monday.
Abe urges new South Korean envoy to properly handle wartime labor issue
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested Tuesday that new South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo properly deal with a dispute over compensation for wartime labor, the Japanese Foreign Ministry...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists walk on a street leading to Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto in November 2013. The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high in April. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,