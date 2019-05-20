The Osaka High Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for murdering a man and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Court upholds 30-year prison term for Osaka murder

Kyodo

OSAKA - The Osaka High Court has upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for murdering a man and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016.

The high court on Monday rejected appeals by prosecutors who had sought the death penalty and by the defense of 26-year-old Yuma Kobayashi, who argued he was mentally incompetent at the time of the slaying.

The court found that Kobayashi broke into the home of 43-year-old carpenter Yukinobu Kawakami, who he did not know, in Kadoma early on Oct. 19, 2016, before fatally stabbing the man, who was sleeping on the second floor, in the chest and back about 30 times, and injuring his daughters, aged 22 and 20, and his 18-year-old son.

In handing down the ruling, presiding Judge Hiroaki Murayama said Kobayashi did not entirely know what he was doing at the time of the murder, dismissing prosecutors’ argument that he was capable of taking full criminal responsibility.

But Murayama also rejected the defense’s claim, saying, “It’s hard to recognize he was totally dominated by delusions” as he had cased the Kawakami house beforehand.

In April last year, the Osaka District Court handed down a 30-year prison term for Kobayashi, while acknowledging he lost self-control due to paranoid schizophrenia.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yuka Ogino
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill AKB48 spin-off group member
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a member of a sister group of the popular AKB48 girl band, police said. Kazuki Domoto was arrested Monday for threatening Yuka ...
A statue symbolizing Korean laborers forcibly taken to Japan during its colonial rule stands near the Japanese Consulate in Busan.
South Korea to 'carefully review' Japan's call for arbitration on wartime labor
The South Korean government will "carefully review" Japan's request for arbitration in the dispute over compensation for laborers made to work during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. ...
An anti-terrorist drill is conducted on a bullet train platform at Himeji Station in Hyogo Prefecture on Monday.
JR West conducts anti-terror drill ahead of G20 summit
West Japan Railway Co. conducted anti-terrorist drills on a bullet train and at a station ahead of next month's Group of 20 summit in Osaka next month. JR West carried out the drills Monday in c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Osaka High Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for murdering a man and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016. | KYODO

, ,