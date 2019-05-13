Taro Aso | AFP-JIJI

Business / Economy

Finance chief Taro Aso reiterates Japan's commitment to October tax hike amid speculation of delay

JIJI, Kyodo

Finance Minister Taro Aso reiterated Monday the government’s intention to raise the consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent in October as planned.

Although exports are sluggish due to the Chinese economic slowdown, the employment situation and incomes are improving, Aso said at a meeting of the Lower House Committee on Audit and Oversight of Administration.

He said he hopes consumption will recover.

The possibility of delaying the hike was floated last month by Koichi Hagiuda, a close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Hagiuda told an online TV program: “We would not take the people toward a cliff. There could be a different development.”

His remark triggered much speculation, with some saying Abe might be thinking about delaying the hike for a third time.

Abe has twice pushed back the consumption tax rise. It was last raised in 2014, when it increased from 5 percent.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Toshiba's group operating profit fell 58.9 percent to ¥35.45 billion in the 2018 business year.
Toshiba net profit up 26% in fiscal 2018 after selling chip unit
Toshiba Corp. said Monday its group net profit in the year ended March rose 26 percent to a record ¥1.01 trillion after selling its prized chip unit in June. The technology conglomerate's bottom...
Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, also the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, faces the media during a news conference Monday in Tokyo.
Japan auto association chief says outlook bleak amid U.S.-China trade spat
The head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Monday that the outlook for the industry is cloudy due to "too many uncertainties" in the global economy amid the escalating trade fi...
Former Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn did not receive any money into his personal bank accounts via Oman, according to his lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka.
Lawyer for Ghosn says ex-Nissan boss received no money via Oman in bank accounts
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn did not receive any money sent by the automaker through Oman to his personal accounts, according to his lawyer. "He doesn't have a company, he doesn...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Taro Aso | AFP-JIJI

, ,