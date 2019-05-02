Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Elderly Aussie couple mistakenly sign for delivery of millions of dollars' worth of meth

AFP-JIJI

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - An elderly couple in Australia signed for a parcel and found they were the surprise recipients of an illegal shipment containing millions of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine, police said Thursday.

The Melbourne couple immediately called police when they discovered bags containing the white powder in the parcel on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

The package contained what police said were 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of 10 million Australian dollars ($7 million).

Police subsequently searched a house in another part of Melbourne, where they found 20 more kilograms of the drug and arrested a 21-year-old man.

He was charged Thursday with importing a marketable quantity of a controlled drug and was due to appear in court later in the day, police said.

Police asked that the unwitting couple who helped catch the man not be identified by the media out of concern for their safety.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The debris of a house destroyed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces and suspected militants lies in a heap in Pinglan in southern Kashmir on March 21.
Deadly encounters: The night the Indian Army arrived in a village in south Kashmir
Hundreds of Indian soldiers descended on the picturesque village of Pinglan, which is surrounded by south Kashmir's apple and apricot orchards, just before midnight on Feb. 17. By the time they ...
Wristbands, key chains and badges featuring India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and masks of the party president, Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are displayed at a BJP office ahead of the general election in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on April 3.
Modi's bulging war chest leaves India election rivals in the dust
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is flush with cash, giving his Hindu nationalist bloc a massive advantage over the main opposition Congress party as he seeks to win a s...
Masood Azhar in Karachi in 2000
In coup for India, U.N. adds leader of Pakistan group Jaish-e-Mohammad to sanctions list
In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations added the leader of an outlawed Pakistani militant group to its sanctions blacklist Wednesday after the group claimed responsibility for a Fe...

, , ,