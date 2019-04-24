Business / Corporate

Japan to halt nuclear plants' operations if anti-terrorism steps not taken in time

Kyodo

The Nuclear Regulation Authority decided Wednesday not to allow nuclear plants to operate if they fail to complete measures to counter terrorism by specified deadlines.

Three power companies, which operate five nuclear plants in western and southwestern Japan, have said they expect a delay in completing the anti-terrorism steps required under stricter nuclear regulations introduced in 2013 following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

The No. 1 reactor of the Sendai power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, one of the five complexes, could be suspended if the operator Kyushu Electric Power Co. fails to finish the work by the deadline in March next year.

Japan’s nuclear plants are required to build facilities that are able to maintain cooling of nuclear reactors via remote control and prevent the massive release of radioactive materials if the units come under terrorist attacks, such as having planes flown into them.

Nuclear plant operators need to set up such facilities within five years of the nuclear safety watchdog approving detailed construction plans for a power plant.

Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai Nos. 1 and 2 nuclear reactors in Kagoshima Prefecture. | KYODO

