Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms above ¥112 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar strengthened above ¥112 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, helped by a rise in Tokyo stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.01-01, up from ¥111.89-89 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1317-1317, up from $1.1310-1310, and at ¥126.72-73, up from ¥126.55-55.

The dollar rose to year-to-date highs above ¥112.10 on buying sparked by the 225-issue Nikkei average’s brisk start. But the greenback came under selling pressure from Japanese exporters later in the morning. After moving in a range slightly below ¥112, the U.S. currency went marginally above the threshold in late afternoon trading.

The dollar was also pushed up by stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data released Wednesday, including January-March gross domestic product data, traders said.

“But selling to lock in profits gained strength when the dollar approached ¥112,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

“The dollar-yen pair has begun attracting position-squaring selling” ahead of the Easter weekend overseas, which includes Good Friday, and the special 10-day national holiday from April 27, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday
Japan and U.S. agree to include e-commerce and digital services in new trade talks
Japan said Tuesday it has started talks with the United States over cutting tariffs on agricultural and industrial products, and that the two sides agreed to include digital trade as part of the...
Image Not Available
Nikkei stretches winning streak to fifth market day
The benchmark Nikkei average rose for the fifth straight session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, aided by an overnight rebound in U.S. equities. The 225-issue average gained 56....
A logo of the application TikTok is pictured in Paris last year. The Indian government on Tuesday ordered tech giants Google and Apple to take down the Chinese-owned Tiktok video app after a court expressed concerns over the spread of pornographic material, sources told AFP.
Pornography concerns prompt Indian court to ban downloads of Chinese video app TikTok
The Chinese video app TikTok is no longer available in Google and Apple app stores in India after a state court prohibited its downloads, a setback for developer Bytedance Technology's efforts to t...

,