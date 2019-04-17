World / Crime & Legal

White supremacist gets life for fatally running down black man in Oregon

AP

PORTLAND, OREGON - A white supremacist who ran down and killed a young black man in Oregon two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 28 years.

News outlets report Russell Courtier was sentenced Tuesday in the 2016 death of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce.

Jurors in March found the 40-year-old Courtier guilty of murder, hit-and-run driving and the hate crime of intimidation. Prosecutors argued Courtier was motivated by his white supremacist beliefs.

Authorities have said Courtier and Colleen Hunt were in a Jeep driven by Courtier and that he was encouraged by Hunt to drive into Bruce following a fist fight with him at a convenience store in the Portland suburb of Gresham.

Hunt pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers search for a suspect on Haynes Street, during a series of attacks in which four people were shot dead, in Penticton, British Columbia, Monday.
Canada man charged with four murders over 'targeted' shootings
A retired city engineer was charged Tuesday with the murders of four people in what police have called a 'targeted' shooting spree in the western Canadian city of Penticton. John Brittain, 68, i...
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor (center) leaves the Hennepin County Government Center after the first day of jury selection with his attorneys Thomas Plunkett (left) and Peter Wold in Minneapolis April 1. Testimony in Noor's trial has shined a light on officers' actions at the scene and raised questions about whether they were trying to protect one of their own.
Minnesota cop's murder trial raises questions about 'blue wall of silence'
Testimony in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home has shined a light on offic...
Image Not Available
Organized crime trumps terrorism, migration as top threat to security: Europol
Increasingly violent organized crime groups pose the biggest threat to European security, outstripping terrorism and migration, top police from across the continent said Tuesday. Italian Mafia g...

, , , ,