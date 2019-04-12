Nissan Motor Co. employees work on an assembly line at the firm's Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. | KYODO

Nissan informs ministry it will recall 740,000 Note subcompact vehicles and fix problems in microbuses

Nissan Motor Co. informed the transport ministry on Thursday that it will recall a total of 745,372 Note subcompact vehicles.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between July 2012 and February this year.

According to the ministry, a front-wheel suspension spring could break because of a problem with its shape. A total of 120 incidents concerning problems related to the defect had been reported as of Thursday.

Nissan also informed the ministry that it will perform improvement measures for a total of 16,864 microbuses of two models — its Civilian and the Journey, which is manufactured for Isuzu Motors Ltd. The vehicles were produced between January 1999 and December 2013.

Injuries have been reported because of the defect in the microbuses, in which a grip used as a support to help people get in the driver’s seat can fall off.

Also Thursday, Subaru Corp. filed with the ministry to recall a total of 33,181 Legacy vehicles, citing the possibility of a fire from the speedometer due to a short circuit.

According to the ministry, 17 cases of related problems have been reported and in 14 of those incidents fires occurred.

